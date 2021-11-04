2 held with 40 kg illegal firecrackers in Old Faridabad

Faridabad Police arrested two men with over 40 kg of illegal firecrackers in Old Faridabad area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The accused had purchased the firecrackers from Uttar Pradesh and were selling it in different parts of Faridabad and NCR, said the police.

On Wednesday night, a police patrolling team found the accused men, identified as Pradeep Kumar (24) and Chaman (22), selling crackers in sacks at different locations in Old Faridabad’s Gopi Colony area.

During interrogation, the accused told the police they had procured the firecrackers from a mutual contact in Uttar Pradesh and were selling them to make some quick money in view of the prevailing ban on firecrackers.

Spokesperson of Faridabad Police Sube Singh said, “The accused had concealed the firecrackers in plastic packets. Upon weighing them, it was found that the duo was in possession of over 40 kg firecrackers.”

The police said separate FIRs were registered against the accused under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 9 B of The Explosives Act and Section 51 of The Disaster Management Act at Faridabad Old police station.