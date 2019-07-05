Toggle Menu
Old Delhi violence: BJP meets top cop Amulya Patnaik

Six persons have been arrested and six juveniles apprehended over the issue so far. 

Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra/File)

A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders led by Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel met Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik Thursday and demanded a thorough probe into the Hauz Qazi violence and temple vandalism.

Accusing Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain of being “involved”, Goel demanded that police investigate his role.

Goel alleged: “Imran Hussain had lied that he went to the area after police had called him. We have requested the police to probe his role. We suspect him of inciting the violence.”

Hussain maintains he was contacted by the area SHO to come after violence broke out, and that he tried to calm tempers.

