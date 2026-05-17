Old Delhi tenant stages attack on self, 2 co-conspirators apprehended

In a bid to avoid eviction and put pressure on the property owner, a tenant in Old Delhi allegedly got himself shot and tried to pass it off as an attack. The case, which first appeared to be a blind attempt to murder, was later solved by the Kotwali police, who uncovered that the complainant himself had planned the entire incident with his associates.

The incident dates back to May 10 night, when Avinash Kumar, a resident of Kucha Bulaki Begum in Chandni Chowk, reported that an unidentified assailant had barged into his rented accommodation and opened fire. He claimed that 2-3 rounds were fired, one of which grazed his right thigh. He was rushed to LNJP Hospital by his son, while police teams inspected the scene and seized blood samples along with two empty cartridges. An FIR under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act was registered at the Kotwali police station.

“Initially, the case appeared to be a blind case with no clear motive or suspect. However, our teams pursued all leads with diligence and technical analysis,” said DCP North Raja Banthia.

Given the absence of clear leads, a dedicated police team under the supervision of ACP Kotwali Shankar Banerjee and led by SHO Kuldeep Singh and Inspector Sanjay Kumar Gupta began a meticulous investigation. Over 200 CCTV cameras in and around the area were scanned, and the movements leading up to and after the incident were closely analysed.

As the investigation progressed, inconsistencies began to surface in the complainant’s version. The police discovered that Avinash Kumar had been living as a tenant in the property and was under pressure to vacate after the premises had been sold. He had also filed a civil suit in Tis Hazari Court against the former owners, which remains pending.

“It was revealed during the investigation that the complainant himself had orchestrated the entire incident in a calculated manner to falsely implicate the property owner and gain undue advantage in an ongoing dispute,” added DCP Banthia.

According to investigators, faced with the prospect of eviction, Avinash Kumar allegedly conspired with his associates to stage an attack on himself. The aim was to falsely implicate the property owner in a serious criminal case, thereby creating pressure for a lucrative out-of-court settlement and prolonging his stay.

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Further probe led to the identification and apprehension of two co-accused – Deepak Kumar and Lokesh Dahiya, both residents of Sonipat district in Haryana – who allegedly assisted in executing the plan. It was revealed that the trio planned the incident, culminating in Avinash Kumar shooting himself in the thigh to lend credibility to the fabricated narrative.

“Not only was the conspiracy unearthed, but crucial evidence, including the weapon, vehicle, and digital trail, has been recovered, firmly establishing the role of the accused persons,” Banthia said.

During the course of the investigation, the police seized a Scorpio vehicle used in the commission of the offence from Deepak Kumar. At the instance of Avinash Kumar, a country-made pistol along with two magazines and 14 live cartridges was also seized. Additionally, five mobile phones used by the accused to coordinate the conspiracy have been taken into possession.