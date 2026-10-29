Four men tie attendant at private firm office, loot cash worth Rs 2.3 crore

Four unidentified men allegedly looted cash worth around Rs 2.3 crore from the office of a private firm in Old Delhi’s Lahori Gate on Wednesday morning after tying up a 16-year-old kitchen attendant, police said.

The accused allegedly arrived in a four-wheeler and fled with the cash as well as the digital video recorder (DVR) machine of the CCTV cameras installed on the office premises, police said.

The incident took place around 10.30 am at the office of Vishnu Kanti Firm, located at 425, Koocha Brijnath, under the jurisdiction of Lahori Gate police station.

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Police said it has been learnt that the kitchen attendant, identified as Vikesh, was inside a room when the four men entered the premises. They allegedly tied him up with adhesive tapes before decamping with the money.