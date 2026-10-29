Four men tie attendant at private firm office, loot cash worth Rs 2.3 crore

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of... Read More
Four unidentified men allegedly looted cash worth around Rs 2.3 crore from the office of a private firm in Old Delhi’s Lahori Gate on Wednesday morning after tying up a 16-year-old kitchen attendant, police said.
The accused allegedly arrived in a four-wheeler and fled with the cash as well as the digital video recorder (DVR) machine of the CCTV cameras installed on the office premises, police said.
The incident took place around 10.30 am at the office of Vishnu Kanti Firm, located at 425, Koocha Brijnath, under the jurisdiction of Lahori Gate police station.
Police said it has been learnt that the kitchen attendant, identified as Vikesh, was inside a room when the four men entered the premises. They allegedly tied him up with adhesive tapes before decamping with the money.
Efforts are underway to identify the route taken by the accused and trace the four-wheeler used in the crime. Investigators are likely to analyse footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area around the premises and the connecting roads.
Police suspect the accused had conducted a recce prior to the incident and knew where the money was kept.
The incident follows a series of high-value thefts and robberies reported in Delhi.
In June, the city police cracked a case related to a robbery of Rs 1.5 crore near the Zakhira flyover in North Delhi after analysing footage from more than 500 CCTV cameras and tracking the accused across eight states, for around 4,000 km. Police said that two men had intercepted employees of a firm transporting the cash on a two-wheeler. Investigators later also said that an employee of the firm had shared information about the movement of the money with the accused. The case was solved within 11 days and over Rs 1 crore was recovered.
In a separate case in April, six men allegedly arrived in an SUV bearing a fake number plate and robbed residents of a bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi of jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh. Investigators scanned footage of more than 150 CCTV cameras before stating that the robbery was suspected to have been facilitated by a domestic help who worked for the family.