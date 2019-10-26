Ola, Uber roped in to help rush road accident victims to nearest hospitals

The Delhi government has entered into a partnership with cab service providers Ola and Uber to help road accident victims get immediate attention by ferrying them to the nearest hospital. This is a part of its recently launched ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’, a government initiative to honour good samaritans who take accident victims to hospitals.

Advertising

According to the plan, the companies will train and sensitise their cab and auto drivers on how they should respond if they find an accident victim on the road. The government has also sent an advisory explaining the scheme to Ola and Uber.

Senior health department officials said the mobile apps of the cab service providers will sport a separate logo, saying “Be Delhi’s real hero”, requesting the passenger and the driver to help the government in its cause. “The idea is to ensure that no accident victim is left untreated…. These companies have joined hands with the government to sensitise drivers as well as passengers. The logo on the mobile application will have information about the scheme…,” Shaleen Mitra, officer on special duty to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, told The Indian Express.

The scheme was implemented in February 2018 on a pilot basis and formally launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 7. Under it, the government will bear the cost of treatment of victims of road accidents and acid attacks at government and private hospitals. As per data, 3,000 people have benefited from the scheme so far. The government also decided to pay Rs 2,000 as an incentive to those who help accident victims reach hospitals. But, in most of cases, people refused the reward money.

Advertising

“No hospital can deny treatment to any road accident, acid attack and burn victim in Delhi. The government is closely monitoring hospitals who fail to offer treatment to such patients. We have already issued showcause notices to two private hospitals and are in the process of sending notices to three other hospitals,” said Mitra.

As per the procedure, cashless treatment will be provided to any eligible medico-legal victim of a road accident in Delhi at any private hospital or nursing home, provided he or she is brought or referred or transferred to the private hospital concerned within 72 hours of the incident – irrespective of whether the patient was earlier undergoing treatment at a government or private hospital.