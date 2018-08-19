Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Ola driver’s murder: Delhi Police detain man who last took the cab

The UP Police waited for three days for someone to claim his body, following which it was cremated. When his family found out about this, they raised an objection to Yusuf having been cremated.

Written by Anand Mohan J | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2018 2:35:19 am
Delhi Police have detained a person from Bijnor in connection with the murder of an Ola cab driver, whose body was found with hands tied on August 10.

According to police, Mohammad Yusuf (40), a resident of Sadar Bazaar, had gone to pick up a passenger around 10:30 pm on August 9, but did not return home. His car was found the next day by UP Police at Achhnera, 200 km from Delhi, and his body was found around 10 km away in a canal.

The UP Police waited for three days for someone to claim his body, following which it was cremated. When his family found out about this, they raised an objection to Yusuf having been cremated. On Saturday, DCP (North) Nupur Prasad said, “We have detained the passenger who took the cab after we traced his location to Bijnor. He is being questioned.”

Investigators had contacted Ola for details about the passenger, and it was found that the cab’s GPS had stopped functioning after Mathura’s Jhurai area. Police then traced the passenger through his phone and ascertained his location.

However, family members of the dead are yet to come to terms with the murder. “Why was his body found 200 km from Delhi? No one gave us any answers… his ashes have been kept in our local mosque,” said Atiya, Yusuf’s sister. With questions surrounding his death, the family has asked police for a DNA test. “They have not formally approached us but there are some bone fragments that can be used to verify his identity. They can also get a DNA test done from a private institute,” Prasad said.

