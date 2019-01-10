Ola cab intercepted by 5-6 men: Back from Germany, engineer, his wife robbed at gunpoint

A couple who have been living in Germany and returned to the capital for a month were robbed of cash and items worth around Rs 4 lakh at gunpoint, while heading from Rohini to the Delhi airport in an Ola cab.

Advertising

The incident took place on the intervening night of January 3-4, under the Mangolpuri flyover, in just three minutes.

The couple, Yogesh Kumar (34) and his wife Astha Gupta (30), were travelling with Yogesh’s brother Vikas (29) when their cab was intercepted by around five men in a WagonR.

The family claimed they were robbed of Rs 36,000, a gold chain, two gold rings and four mobile phones, including two iPhones.

Yogesh, an engineer who works and lives in Dusseldorf, Germany, is on his annual visit to the capital with his wife, who has a PhD from IIT-Kanpur. While Yogesh has been living in Germany for a decade, Astha joined him two years ago. They reached Delhi on December 10 and are due to fly back to Dusseldorf on January 27.

“We had booked a cab from our Rohini house and left at 2.30 am for the airport, as we were going to Ahmedabad for a family function. Under the Mangolpuri flyover, a car intercepted us, and five-six young men came to our window with guns and knives. They pointed a gun at my head, and a knife at my stomach and looted us. We remained calm and it was all over in three minutes. We were scared they might hurt us if we create a scene or don’t agree to their demands,” said Yogesh, who said an accused “misbehaved with his wife”.

Minutes after the accused fled, a PCR van arrived and took the three to Mangolpuri police station, where an FIR was filed. “The incident took place outside a residential society, and CCTV footage has been gathered to ascertain the identities of the accused. No arrest has been made so far,” said an officer.

CCTV footage showed a vehicle intercepting the Ola cab, and the accused getting out of the car. “It was done in a very organised manner — one accused kept a lookout for the PCR van, one remained in the WagonR, while the others robbed us. One man screamed that the PCR is coming, and they all left,” said Yogesh.

The footage shows that 90 seconds after the accused left the spot, the three members of the family waved at a passing PCR van to get help.

Advertising

DCP (Outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said an FIR under IPC sections 392 (robbery) and 397 (robbery or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) has been registered against unknown persons.