Offline classes resume in Jamia Millia Islamia for all except first-year students

July 7, 2022 12:08:52 pm
Jamia Millia Islamia will continue to remain closed for first-year students but will reopen physically for all other students on July 16.
This decision to resume offline classes for all classes except first-year students was notified by Registrar Nazim Jafri on Wednesday.
“All the Deans of the faculties are advised to complete the renovation/maintenance/ repairing work of classrooms/labs in their concerned faculties, before the commencement of classes,” states the notification.
Earlier, the university had only resumed offline classes for final-year postgraduate and undergraduate students in March 2022 after a two-year-long closure.
