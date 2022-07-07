Offline classes resume in Jamia Millia Islamia for all except first-year students

Jamia Millia Islamia will continue to remain closed for first-year students but will reopen physically for all other students on July 16.

This decision to resume offline classes for all classes except first-year students was notified by Registrar Nazim Jafri on Wednesday.

“All the Deans of the faculties are advised to complete the renovation/maintenance/ repairing work of classrooms/labs in their concerned faculties, before the commencement of classes,” states the notification.

Earlier, the university had only resumed offline classes for final-year postgraduate and undergraduate students in March 2022 after a two-year-long closure.