Officials moved, websites merged: Process begins to unify MCDs

The process to unify the capital’s three civic bodies – South, North and East – into a single Municipal Corporation of Delhi started Monday by moving some officials of the East MCD into the Civic Centre headquarters, setting up a single website for the three MCDs, and making South MCD the nodal agency for execution of work.

A senior civic body official said some additional commissioners of the erstwhile East body have been shifted and the rest will be in the coming days.

Nine senior civic officials have been allocated charge of additional commissioner in departments such as parking and finance, and five officials have been given charge of director/head of the department.

Additional Commisioner Randhir Sahay has been given charge of finance, Shilpa Shinde of engineering and Alka Sharma of education. “The appointments of HODs of the law department, education department, and director (press and information) have been finalised. A K Sharma will be Chief Law Officer of the unified MCD, Vikas Tripathi will be the MCD’s Director Education and Amit Kumar has been finalised as Director (press and information),” an official said.

The corporation has also made a single website to replace the current three. “The municipal valuation committee is examining the tax structure that has to be followed by the three MCDs,” he said.

The South MCD has been made the nodal agency for implementation of the unification work. This, however, has led to some discontent among a section of North and East MCD officials, who are apprehensive that the administrative forces of the erstwhile South would get preference.

Senior officials in the corporation say they have been told that the initial focus will be on waste management. In fact, one of the first things done by special officer Ashwani Kumar since taking over the unified MCD was to pay a visit to the Ghazipur landfill site.

The unified MCD formally came into existence on Sunday, with Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the unified civic body’s special officer and commissioner respectively.

The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Congress leader Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as the chief minister.