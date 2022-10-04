scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Festival season: Officials in Noida, Ghaziabad inspect fire safety arrangements

Fire tenders and electrical panels were inspected and the responsible personnel were directed to make adequate arrangements, besides being asked to be on alert for emergencies in Noida and Ghaziabad.

The police in Noida and Ghaziabad have been inspecting fire safety arrangements at fairs and pandals. (File Representational Photo)

With Dussehra and Diwali approaching and Navratri and Durga Puja in full swing, the police in Noida and Ghaziabad have been inspecting fire safety arrangements at fairs and pandals.

According to a statement by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, senior officials inspected fire safety arrangements at the Noida Kalibari Temple as well as at the fairs at sectors 12, 22 and 62. Apart from checking nearby fire tenders, electrical panels were inspected and the responsible personnel directed to make adequate arrangements, besides being asked to be on alert for emergencies.

According to A K Singh, chief fire officer, Noida, “Several pandals were checked on Monday and notices were also given to some. We have also kept vehicles ready in ten different locations in case of fire.”

Programme organisers were also informed that events should be conducted only after completing all necessary arrangements, and that strict action would be taken against negligence.

Similar checks were also carried out in Ghaziabad, with SSP Muniraj G inspecting pandals and other locations in the Kavinagar, Madhuvan Bapudham and Sanjay Nagar areas to inspect safety measures<. Firefighting equipment in the area was also checked and instructions given regarding their use.

The measures are in the wake of a major accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi, where an overheated lamp at a pandal caused a fire that killed at least five people and injured over 60.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 11:13:35 am
