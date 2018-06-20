Officials back at work, doorstep ration fight will continue: Sisodia

Kejriwal, his wife and Satyendar Jain at the CM’s residence Tuesday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Kejriwal, his wife and Satyendar Jain at the CM’s residence Tuesday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

For nine days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three ministers — Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai — issued statements and wrote a letter to L-G Anil Baijal to meet them and solve the ‘bureaucratic crisis’.

On Tuesday, after Sisodia held a press conference saying officers were attending meetings called by ministers, Kejriwal and Rai finally walked out of the L-G Secretariat, where they had been on a sit-in since June 11.

The four had been pressing the L-G to ensure that the “partial strike” by officers be ended and the file for doorstep delivery of ration be cleared. According to sources, with IAS officers denying that they were on strike, and asking the CM to hold a meeting with them to explain how he will make their working environment safe, the CM and the ministers had no reason to continue the sit-in.

“Officers attended meetings on Tuesday and also took calls. Some of them told us they were told by seniors that they should resume work. As for doorstep delivery of ration, the issue will not get resolved by sitting in the waiting room. This fight will continue,” Sisodia said.

“If officers are back at work, we can’t be unreasonable and continue the strike. If the L-G does not want to meet, that is his decision,” said an AAP leader. Others agreed that the L-G not speaking to the CM was not a strong enough reason to continue the sit-in. “Once we were assured officers were attending all meetings, continuing the sit-in would have made us look belligerent,” said a senior party leader.

Another party member said AAP had “started its 2019 poll campaign… Everyone is now discussing the statehood issue”.

Addressing MLAs and party workers, the CM accused the L-G and PM of orchestrating a “strike” in Delhi. He said 99% of the officers were good and worked for Delhi but were being threatened by the BJP government. “After the struggle we went through, we will get Delhi full statehood for sure,” Kejriwal said, mentioning the support he got from across party lines, except the Congress.

The three BJP MLAs and rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra also ended their protest outside the CM Office Tuesday.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App