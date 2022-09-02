Conduct official work in Hindi in September: JNU V-C issues appeal to university workers, teachers

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has issued an official appeal to all teachers, officials and workers in the university to conduct official work for the duration of September in Hindi.

Stating that the month of September is meant for celebrating Hindi, the appeal, drafted in Hindi, states, “With this, we will not only be honouring our rajbhasha (official language) but also fulfilling our Constitutional and ethical duty.”

“During the duration of September, most government officials and workers conduct most of their official work in Hindi. The purpose of planning Hindi fortnight is also to encourage government workers to conduct most of their work in Hindi. Although a lot of work in the university is done in Hindi, we are yet to achieve the goals identified for the rajbhasha,” states the appeal.