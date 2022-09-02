scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Conduct official work in Hindi in September: JNU V-C issues appeal to university workers, teachers

The appeal also states that the month of September is meant for celebrating Hindi

The official appeal has been issued by JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit (File photo)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has issued an official appeal to all teachers, officials and workers in the university to conduct official work for the duration of September in Hindi.

Stating that the month of September is meant for celebrating Hindi, the appeal, drafted in Hindi, states, “With this, we will not only be honouring our rajbhasha (official language) but also fulfilling our Constitutional and ethical duty.”

More from Delhi

“During the duration of September, most government officials and workers conduct most of their official work in Hindi. The purpose of planning Hindi fortnight is also to encourage government workers to conduct most of their work in Hindi. Although a lot of work in the university is done in Hindi, we are yet to achieve the goals identified for the rajbhasha,” states the appeal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 07:20:50 pm
Next Story

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President Murmu

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to maritime strategy
Express Opinion

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to maritime strategy

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement