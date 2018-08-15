Official shot dead during land measuring exercise in Gurgaon

Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
According to police, the incident took place around 2 pm in Manesar’s Sector 1. The victim has been identified as patwari Ishwar Singh (52).

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | Published: August 15, 2018 2:07:47 am
An employee of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) was shot dead and another injured in Gurgaon’s Manesar Tuesday afternoon, while he was measuring a piece of land under dispute.

According to police, the incident took place around 2 pm in Manesar’s Sector 1. The victim has been identified as patwari Ishwar Singh (52). “Singh had gone to measure a piece of HSIIDC land in Manesar that has been under dispute for some time, since villagers believe it belongs to them,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

Police said Singh was sitting in the corporation’s official vehicle, when two men on a bike stopped to ask the driver about a specific officer. Although the officer they were looking for was delayed, the driver directed them to Singh, who, he said, was also an officer.

“On hearing this, the men opened fire at both Singh and the driver. Singh succumbed to his injuries” said Boken. Police are yet to arrest the accused, suspected to be locals.

