No official order withdrawing penalty on not wearing masks in Delhi yet, rules relaxed on ground

Even though an official order is yet to be issued on doing away with the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places, district administrations across Delhi have stopped imposing challans from October 1. Witnessing a sharp decline in Covid cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its last Covid review meeting had decided to discontinue the fine.

To assess the ground situation, The Indian Express visited popular markets such as Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar as well as malls that are witnessing heavy footfall ahead of the festive season and found that no challans were being issued and few enforcement teams were deployed.

A senior official from the West district said, “An official order is not out yet, but the order on mask fines expired on September 30… cases too have also dropped drastically. There is a confusion, but we have stopped issuing challans for not wearing masks in public places. Enforcement teams have also been reduced in our district.”

An official from the Northwest district added, “We last tightened enforcement in our district when cases increased, but the health department is taking over. Awareness campaigns on the importance of wearing masks and Covid-appropriate behaviour are being conducted, but mask fines have been discontinued. If cases do increase, we will increase the number of enforcement teams to control the spread.”

Meanwhile, an official from South District said challans have not been stopped but the intensity of enforcement has been reduced. “We are awaiting the official order as it will be unethical to stop enforcement without it. But as there is decline in cases, we are imposing fines only wherever it is required such as in crowded markets.”

Officials also pointed out how enforcing the mask mandate has become tougher with the reduction in cases. “Our teams advise people to wear masks and follow Covid rules but have stopped imposing fines,” said the official from the West district administration.

The compulsory fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places was last removed in March but within a few weeks, the rule was re-imposed following an uptick in the number of Covid cases in April.

During the DDMA’s meeting on September 22, a section of participants, including doctors, suggested that the wearing of masks be continued till October 15, keeping in view of the festival season. An official order regarding the mask fine was supposed to be issued last week but due to Dussehra, the official order was not issued.