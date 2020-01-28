UP: Official attacked as Jewar land acquisition wraps up

A new airport is supposed to come up by 2023-24. A new airport is supposed to come up by 2023-24.

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was injured and government vehicles were damaged on Monday after a group of villagers pelted stones at officials visiting the region to complete the last phase of land acquisition for a new airport at Jewar.

Officials, however, said they managed to acquire and transfer the entire 1,334 hectares of land required for the first phase of the airport project to the Yamuna authority. The first parcel of land was transferred in August last year, officials said. “The government officials were visiting Jewar on Monday morning to complete the land acquisition process for the airport when a group of disgruntled villagers came from Dayanatpur to Rohi and tried to create a ruckus. They pelted stones and in the process, a senior official was injured and cars were damaged. The accused fled as police intervened. A case has been filed against unknown persons for assault and disrupting a government official from carrying out work,” said an official from Jewar police station.

According to police, a group of villagers in Jewar have been protesting against the land acquisition since last year and had also submitted a petition in the Allahabad High Court demanding higher land compensation. The case has been pending since. In September, 47 farmers had been arrested in Surajpur after they staged a protest against the local administration’s acquisition drive.

SDM Jewar Gunja Singh, who was injured in the incident, and other officials caught in the stone-pelting were sent to a nearby government hospital and treated for injuries, an official said.

“Out of frustration, they wanted to take things into their own hands. We were taken by surprise. It is a group of merely 15-20 people. There has not been a single incident in the process of land acquisition over the past seven months. What happened today is an isolated incident. It cannot be taken as the mindset of Jewar, which has fully cooperated with us while handing over land,” said B N Singh, DM, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the DM, over Rs 3,000 crore has been disbursed as compensation for the land acquired in the last seven months.

After Zurich Airport won the bid for Jewar construction, the state government approved the setting up of a Special Purpose Vehicle to streamline the construction. Jewar airport is set to be built in four phases.

