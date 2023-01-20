Officers showed laxity at behest of L-G: AAP MLAs on last day of Delhi Assembly’s special session

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs alleged shortcomings in the handling of social welfare and healthcare services in Delhi, alleging that senior officers showed laxity in giving basic services to the people of Delhi at the behest of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, on the last day of the special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The two reports, one on the stoppage of pensions in the city and the second on the non-availability of medicines and non-payment of salaries at mohalla clinics, were tabled in the Assembly for discussion.

The chairperson of the Petitions Committee, Akhliesh Pati Tripathi, said that the report on pensions found the “Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, Health Secretary and Social Welfare Secretary guilty of sabotaging the government”. The AAP leader further said, “The committee has revealed that the pension of 4.10 lakh elderly people in Delhi was stopped from June to December, with the clear intention of impacting the outcome of the MCD elections… The officials attempted to shift blame to the Central government for not providing funds, but Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, made it clear that the government would support the elderly regardless of funding. The Finance Secretary and the Social Welfare Secretary and Director were found to have deliberately delayed the release of pensions, citing the need to improve the system, causing immense hardship to the vulnerable elderly population.”

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said the process of handing out pension was smooth before a new director was appointed to the Social Welfare department.

“There are two types of pension that the Delhi government provides: Rs 2,000 for those below the age of 70, and Rs 2,500 for those older than 70… a new director joined the department and referred to a 2009 notification… She said that according to the notification, the sanction authority for the pension should be the district office and not the headquarters… Officials at the district… said that they do not have the required facilities to be the sanctioning authority… elderly citizens meanwhile were running from one office to another,” he said, adding that the officer did not give any answers when asked why citizens were inconvenienced.

Talking about the second report, Bharadwaj said that mohalla clinics, because of the attention they attract, become a “tool for political issues”.

“A few months before the MCD elections, salaries of doctors and nursing staff of the mohalla clinics were stopped, and the free tests conducted here were also disbanded as the funds for it were stopped by the officials. The reason given for this was that the Finance Department has not sanctioned the second installment of funds for these tests to be carried out,” he said.

The committee requested the President of India and Union Home Ministry to take action against the L-G and Chief Secretary for “stalling the work”. The MLAs also held a protest on the Vidhan Sabha premises against the officers.

Meanwhile, a day after the AAP MLA from Rithala, Mohinder Goyal, brought Rs 15 lakh in cash to the House, alleging a threat to his life from local strongmen forcing him to appoint a nursing orderly at Rohini’s Dr Ambedkar Hospital, the BJP requested the L-G to immediately order the seizure of the money.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote to the L-G asking him to direct the Income Tax Department or the Anti-Corruption Branch to seize the money.

“The MLA told the House that he was given Rs 15 lakh about a year ago to keep quiet on the Delhi government’s hospital enrollment scam, which makes it clear that the money did not belong to him and was an illegal bribe. So, this money should be confiscated,” Kapoor said.

BJP MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, also raised the issue of farmers from Nangli village, near Sarai Kale Khan, whose land, the party alleged, is being forcibly acquired by the Delhi government.