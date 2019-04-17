Officer’s after duty heroics: Saving 25 people from a fire in Delhi

Around midnight on Monday, head constable Ravindar Kumar changed into civilian clothes and left Subhash Place police station, when he saw smoke billowing from a tent house nearby. As the 48-year-old officer rushed towards the spot with his colleagues, he saw a wedding party stuck inside Seth tent house.

By 1 am, Ravindar had rescued around 25 people from the tent house and carried some to safety on his shoulders — before fainting himself. He was rushed to a hospital by a PCR van and discharged Tuesday morning. After a quick stop at home for 45 minutes, he returned to the police station for duty. “There was so much smoke, the wind was strong and the fire spread quickly. When I got there, I saw people running and screaming…,” said Ravindar.

SHO Subhash Place Satish Kumar said, “A lot of people panicked and couldn’t get out on their own. Ravindar rescued an unconscious man lying behind a wooden door. Our reward is that there was no casualty.”

According to police, 300-400 people were at the wedding, including catering staff. Many guests managed to get out on their own, said police.

Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said, “It was a medium-category fire. We received a call at 12.20 am and sent 25 fire tenders to the spot. The blaze was doused by 4.40 am. We are yet to ascertain what caused it. The fire also triggered an LPG cylinder blast, in which one fireman was injured.”

Garg claimed that “minimum standards for fire prevention and safety,” were not in place.