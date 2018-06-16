Officer who was locked out of office transferred back to Delhi

Security forces outside the L-G house on Friday. Prem Nath Pandey Security forces outside the L-G house on Friday. Prem Nath Pandey

The transfer of several officers into and out of the capital dominated the discussion among the city administration on Friday. Anindo Majumdar, a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer who was serving as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary, was transferred to Delhi on Friday. Majumdar has a stormy history with the AAP government. In 2015, when he was the Principal Secretary (Services), Majumdar was locked out of his office on the seventh floor of the secretariat after he notified the appointment of power secretary Shakuntala Gamlin as acting chief secretary — something that the AAP government had spoken out against.

Majumdar was also the secretary, General Administration Department and his office on the second floor, too, was locked. He was removed from his post by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal — in an order that was later declared void by the then Lt-Governor Najeeb Jung. Where Majumdar will be placed has not been disclosed yet. Serving Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, a 1986-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has been in the eye of a storm since February, when he was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s house during a midnight meeting.

Five environment secys in three years Environment secretary and Delhi Jal Board CEO A K Singh is among the officers who were transferred from Delhi. Singh’s transfer comes at a time when Delhi is facing a severe water crisis as well as an air pollution emergency.

Earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party government had alleged that Singh had not attended a single meeting with environment minister Imran Hussain over the past four months. With Singh’s ouster, Delhi has had five different people as environment secretaries in the last three years.

