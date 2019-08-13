Offering fake health insurance schemes, 2 women dupe over 350 people in Delhi

Two women have been arrested after a fake call centre was busted by the South West district’s cyber cell. The duo allegedly cheated more than 350 people on the pretext of providing health insurance at a low premium.

Advertising

DCP (South West) Devender Arya said, “The accused have been identified as Suman Lata (34) and Jyoti (33). Suman, the alleged kingpin, earlier worked with a call centre related to healthcare services. After failing to get a good appraisal, she decided to create a fake website selling healthcare services and cheat people by offering health insurance at a low premium.”

Arya said Suman created a fake website with the help of a website developer and employed a caller fluent in English and Hindi.

“She created websites with names similar to genuine sites. The accused would frequently change websites, office addresses and SIM cards to evade arrest,” he added.

Advertising

Arya said they found that the duo procured a database of customers from other companies. “They promised to cover their medical expenses, diagnostic tests and medicines, operation theatre charges and the cost of prosthetics and other devices or equipment along with ICU charges,” he said.

Police said Jyoti is a postgraduate in English and has good command over the language. “She was also working with a call centre for Rs 15,000 a month when she met Suman, who gave her the idea to start their own website. Suman would pay her on the basis of the amount collected weekly,” he said.

The arrest was made after police received a complaint from one Shibu Chakraborty, who alleged that he received a call from a woman who offered him a policy for Rs 25,000.

“Chakraborty’s brother needed regular dialysis. They offered him a plan which covered the entire expense. Chakraborty paid Rs 25,000 through their website and was told three OPD bills would be reimbursed in a week. When that didn’t happen and he called them, their phones were off,” Arya said.