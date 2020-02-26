‘Offer all kind of possible help to victims of violence’: Akal Takht Jathedar tells Delhi Gurudwaras

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. (File photo) Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. (File photo)

In wake of the ongoing violence in Delhi, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday asked the Gurudwaras in Delhi to extend all kind of possible help to the victims.

Singh condemned the violence in Delhi and issued a press note saying “the principle of Sikhism is to take care of any victim who comes for help.”

“Violence in Delhi is condemnable. There are reports of deaths and injuries to people. It is principle of Sikhism to take care of any victim who comes for help. The situation in Delhi is serious and so the managements of all Sikh Gurudwaras in Delhi should help the victims of violence in this time of grief irrespective of their religion either victims are Hindu or Muslim,” said Singh in his statement.

“Gurudwaras should offer all kinds of possible help to the victim. Gurudwaras should also give space to live to victims and prepare Langar (community kitchen) for them. The security of women and children should be especially taken care of,” he added.

