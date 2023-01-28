Offences against minors: HC seeks roadmap for engaging para-legal volunteers in Delhi police stations

The Delhi High Court Friday directed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to come up with a roadmap to effectively implement its scheme for engaging para-legal volunteers in police stations in connection with cases concerning missing children and offences against children.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani was hearing a plea pertaining to a criminal reference arising from certain questions of law placed by the principal magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board-II, Delhi Gate, New Delhi, in circumstances when a child in conflict with law (‘CCL’) also happens to be a child in need for care and protection (‘CNCP’). It was also hearing a plea pertaining to the interpretation and effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

While seeking a roadmap, the HC observed that this was also to “effectively implement and carry forward the directions of the SC in relation to a scheme of para-legal volunteers in police stations in relation to missing children and other offences relating to children”. The HC asked Sushant Changotra, Special Secretary of the DSLSA, to prepare the said roadmap. The matter is next listed on January 31.

The Delhi Government submitted that it shall file an appropriate response before the next hearing.

During the course of the hearing, Justice Mridul said that “these were not adversarial proceedings. It is to implement objects of beneficial legislation”.

Taking a stern view on offences against minors, the HC said that there has to be zero tolerance towards such offences. “If it is required of us to take steps to prevent the occurrence of such offences then we have no issue. We need a roadmap and personnel. We can’t have para-legal volunteers and have them shy away from a pious obligation”.

The Supreme Court in September last year directed all Legal Services Authorities of the state and Union Territories to frame schemes for appointment of para-legal volunteers in police stations for missing children and other offences against children at the earliest. The states were to frame these schemes based on the DSLSA’s ‘Scheme for Empanelment of Para-Legal Volunteers in Police Stations for Missing Children. The Supreme Court had directed its circulation to all the Legal Services Authorities in the country.