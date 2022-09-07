scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Of 56 cities in North India, Ghaziabad most polluted; Delhi, Noida, Faridabad next

The annual average PM2.5 level in 2021 in Ghaziabad was found to be 116 µg/m3, while it was 109 µg/m3 in Delhi, 106 µg/m3 in Faridabad, and 101 µg/m3 in Noida.

Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida are on the list of ‘non-attainment cities’ that receive funding under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). (Representational/File)

Of about 56 cities in North India for which data on PM2.5 levels in 2021 were considered in a study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Ghaziabad was found to be the most polluted, followed by Delhi, Faridabad and Noida.

The annual average PM2.5 level in 2021 in Ghaziabad was found to be 116 µg/m3, while it was 109 µg/m3 in Delhi, 106 µg/m3 in Faridabad, and 101 µg/m3 in Noida.

Read in Explained |Explained: What Lancet Commission says about the impact of pollution on India’s GDP

Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida are on the list of ‘non-attainment cities’ that receive funding under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Only seven cities in the NCR region are covered under two central government programs that provide funds to mitigate air pollution. In addition to Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida, Khurja and Alwar are also on the list of non-attainment cities, which are required to reduce air pollution by 20% to 30% by 2024 under the NCAP. Faridabad and Meerut receive funds under the 15th Finance Commission.

The CSE analysis notes that only these NCR cities are included in the funding schemes “despite the known fact that at least 26 NCR cities/towns are highly polluted given the data available from official real-time monitoring”. Avikal Somvanshi, senior programme manager, Urban Lab, CSE, said, “All cities in the NCR that are monitoring, including Gurgaon, Rohtak, Bulandshahr, are not getting funding under NCAP, and these cities have PM2.5 levels that are high and don’t meet the standards. The problem here is that CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) has only used PM10 data from manual monitors (to decide inclusion or exclusion in these funding schemes) and these cities don’t have manual monitors, they only have real-time monitors. Also, manual monitoring is very poorly done in India. It’s a bureaucratic fault because these are highly polluted cities.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...Premium
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

Somvanshi added, “In general we observed, compared to the rest of the country, NCR cities have shown improvement in the last three years, which is despite most of these cities not getting any funding. There is no difference as such in the outcomes of these cities whether they were funded or not funded, which puts a question mark on whether funding is actually helping.”

More from Delhi
Also Read |Explained: India topped air pollution death toll in 2019, says report

The annual PM2.5 level in Delhi between 2019 and 2021 decreased by just around 1%, going by the analysis, which used data from the CPCB. In 2019, the average annual PM2.5 level was 110 µg/m3. It dropped to 97 µg/m3 in 2020, on account of the lockdowns, according to the study, before climbing back up to 109 µg/m3 in 2021.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 02:29:25 am
Next Story

Missing teenagers in Bengal killed by family friend: Police

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022
Live Updates

PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai and Vikram

Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai and Vikram

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

New UK leader Liz Truss promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

New UK leader Liz Truss promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Premium
Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’

Premium
'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement