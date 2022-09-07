Of 56 cities in North India, Ghaziabad most polluted; Delhi, Noida, Faridabad next

Of about 56 cities in North India for which data on PM2.5 levels in 2021 were considered in a study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Ghaziabad was found to be the most polluted, followed by Delhi, Faridabad and Noida.

The annual average PM2.5 level in 2021 in Ghaziabad was found to be 116 µg/m3, while it was 109 µg/m3 in Delhi, 106 µg/m3 in Faridabad, and 101 µg/m3 in Noida.

Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida are on the list of ‘non-attainment cities’ that receive funding under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Only seven cities in the NCR region are covered under two central government programs that provide funds to mitigate air pollution. In addition to Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida, Khurja and Alwar are also on the list of non-attainment cities, which are required to reduce air pollution by 20% to 30% by 2024 under the NCAP. Faridabad and Meerut receive funds under the 15th Finance Commission.

The CSE analysis notes that only these NCR cities are included in the funding schemes “despite the known fact that at least 26 NCR cities/towns are highly polluted given the data available from official real-time monitoring”. Avikal Somvanshi, senior programme manager, Urban Lab, CSE, said, “All cities in the NCR that are monitoring, including Gurgaon, Rohtak, Bulandshahr, are not getting funding under NCAP, and these cities have PM2.5 levels that are high and don’t meet the standards. The problem here is that CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) has only used PM10 data from manual monitors (to decide inclusion or exclusion in these funding schemes) and these cities don’t have manual monitors, they only have real-time monitors. Also, manual monitoring is very poorly done in India. It’s a bureaucratic fault because these are highly polluted cities.”

Somvanshi added, “In general we observed, compared to the rest of the country, NCR cities have shown improvement in the last three years, which is despite most of these cities not getting any funding. There is no difference as such in the outcomes of these cities whether they were funded or not funded, which puts a question mark on whether funding is actually helping.”

The annual PM2.5 level in Delhi between 2019 and 2021 decreased by just around 1%, going by the analysis, which used data from the CPCB. In 2019, the average annual PM2.5 level was 110 µg/m3. It dropped to 97 µg/m3 in 2020, on account of the lockdowns, according to the study, before climbing back up to 109 µg/m3 in 2021.