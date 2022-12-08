Of 19 seats in riot-hit Northeast Delhi, BJP wins 12 in MCD polls

In Northeast Delhi, where communal riots broke out in February 2020, the BJP won 12 of 19 MCD wards in the district. The AAP won four, while Congress won two. One was bagged by an independent candidate.

Since the riots, the 2022 MCD polls was the first major election to be conducted in the area.

For the BJP, many of the leaders who won in 2017 have been re-elected with a majority of votes in the district. In Karawal Nagar, BJP’s Shimla Devi won against AAP’s Asha Bansal by over 9,000 votes. In 2017, BJP leader Puneet Sharma had won the same seat.

“The riots destroyed homes and lives, but we didn’t let it affect our work… it didn’t affect what people thought of us. We worked towards betterment of parks and sanitation in the area. I believe people saw that and trusted me. I am happy they voted for me and made me win,” said Devi.

In Karawal Nagar (west), BJP’s Satyapal Singh has been re-elected as the councillor. He said, “There is a mindset about the party in the media and among people. We work only for the people. They trust the party and know that no riots would affect its work.”

The BJP also won seats in Kondli, Maujpur, Dayalpur, Subhash Mohalla and Yamuna Vihar. In Nehru Vihar, where AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was accused of “orchestrating” riots and arrested, the AAP has been defeated by BJP’s Arun Singh Bhati.

“I was the runner up in the 2017 election, but I never lost hope. While Hussain was busy distracting people with his crimes and anti-national activities, the BJP worked very hard during the pandemic and towards sanitation and water requirements in the area. People saw the change and voted for us. The communal riots show how the AAP ruined people’s lives. We want to change that,” said Bhati.

AAP’s Chhaya Gaurav Sharma won from Brahmpuri and displaced BJP leader Raj Kumar, while Congress’s Nazia Khatoon and Sabeela Begum won from Brijpuri and Mustafabad, which too saw riots.

In Nand Nagri, AAP’s Ramesh Kumar Bisaiya won by a small margin of 54 votes over BJP’s K R Rinku. “BJP did not do anything in the area and even after the riots, they stayed silent. Why would people vote for them? We have been working for the people endlessly and will do so in the MCD as well,” he said.