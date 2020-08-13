Delhi: Of 11,000 active Covid-19 cases, 6,000 at home

At least 297 out of the 455 deaths analysed had comorbidities and 158 were without any underlying comorbidity.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 1,113 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of cases in the capital to 1,48,504. The death toll rose to 4,153 with 14 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

At present, the city has 10,946 active cases, out of which 5,598 patients are in home isolation. Of 14,027 beds earmarked for the Covid-19 patients, over 10,712 beds are lying vacant. The number of Covid-19 cases in the city have been fluctuating for over a week now, with some of the hospitals witnessing a marginal rise in the number of admissions in the ICUs.

A total of 1,33,405 patients have recovered, migrated or have been discharged so far. The capital’s recovery rate stands at 89.8%, while the positivity rate is 5.89%.

A total of 12,42,739 tests have been conducted to date, which stands at 65,407 tests per million population.

As per a Delhi government health bulletin, 18,894 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, of which 6,472 were RT-PCR tests and 12,422 rapid antigen tests.

