Ode to Ibsen

Some of the most dramatic works by 19th century Norwegian playwright and theatre director Henrik Ibsen will be brought to life by the students of Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the the annual University Ibsen Festival this year,which begins on September 19 at LTG auditorium. The five-day festival will stage five contemporary adaptations of Ibsens plays.

The theatre festival,an initiative of the Dramatic Art and Design Academy in collaboration with the Royal Norwegian Embassy,is aimed at promoting college theatre,thereby,allowing the students essential preparation for mainstream theatre.

The students already have these plays in their curriculum. Through the festival,the analysis of the texts becomes deeper and more inter-culturally connected, says Nissar Allana,director of the festival.

Jai Jawaan Party,an adaptation of the play The League of Youth,will be presented by Ramjas College. The Norwegian town is replaced by a small village in UP where an ambitious young political idealist,forms a new party. We travelled to the villages in UP to discover similarities in characters,and interact with people who had experienced similar incidents, said Allana.

Maitreyis On the Contrary,has been inspired by Hedda Gabler and traces the journey of womens self-discovery. JNUs dramatics society will present an adaptation of The Lady from the Sea while theatre groups from St Stephens and Lady Sri Ram College will stage An Enemy of People and Burn,respectively.

