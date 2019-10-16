Odd-even won’t affect 2-wheelers, CM Arvind Kejriwal nod soon

The Delhi government is likely to exempt two-wheelers from the odd-even scheme, which will be announced once it receives Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s nod, sources said Tuesday.

Advertising

The Transport Department has also taken a decision to fix the penalty amount for violating odd-even at Rs 4,000.

Under the amended MV Act, authorities can impose a fine up to Rs 20,000 for odd-even related violations.

The Transport Department had recommended that two-wheelers be covered under the policy as they comprise 88% of the total vehicular fleet and exempting them would undermine the expected benefits out of it.

Advertising

The CM had hinted that he was not keen on accepting the suggestion, saying the existing public transport infrastructure would not be able to handle the rush triggered by such a move.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Transport Corporation Tuesday issued a tender to induct 300 low-floor e-buses on a PPP model drawn up by NITI Aayog.