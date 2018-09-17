Odd-even scheme: Supreme Court stays NGT order refusing exemption to two-wheelers

Under the scheme, odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) Under the scheme, odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the National Green Tribunal’s 2017 order directing that odd-even vehicle rotation scheme be made applicable to two-wheelers in Delhi.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Dipak Gupta was told by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A N S Nadkarni, appearing for the Delhi government, that it would be impossible to accommodate people in public transport if the odd-even scheme is made applicable for two-wheelers also. The Delhi government had moved the top court in December last year pressing for the exemption for two-wheelers and women drivers.

Under the odd and even scheme initiated to control air pollution in Delhi, numbered vehicles ply on alternate days. Nadkarni said there were around 68 lakh two-wheelers in Delhi and they were seeking exemption for two-wheelers.

The green tribunal had in December last year dismissed the Delhi government’s review plea seeking an exemption for two-wheelers in odd-even scheme, saying such a relaxation would defeat the purpose of improving Delhi’s ambient air quality. Quoting the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), NGT said, “Vehicular pollution contributes 20% of total pollution load in Delhi, out of which 30% is contributed by two-wheelers.”

The NGT had added that according to the CPCB, two-wheelers are much larger in number and emit serious pollutants such as carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons in higher quantity as compared to petrol vehicles.

