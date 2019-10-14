Odd-even rule: Hit & trial across the world

Before Delhi had its first tryst with the odd-even road space rationing scheme, several cities across the world had tried it out, with some realising it works only as an emergency measure.

Among the first countries in the world to experiment with the scheme was Mexico City and vicinity towns. The scheme allowed for a fifth of all registered cars to ply on each of the weekdays. The distinction was based on the last digit of the number plate. What started as a programme implemented only in winters in 1989 became a permanent restriction in 1990.

But the city’s experience has not been the best. Several studies have shown that once the restriction became permanent, people bought second-hand, more polluting vehicles with a registration number ending in a digit different than their first car to beat the system.

Beijing, among the most polluted cities in the world, also decided to impose similar restrictions on private cars after the 2008 Olympics. Three years later, the administration followed it up with a lottery system for buying cars, where only a set number can be bought each week. The capital city also added to its infrastructure in the form of more buses and Metro expansion.

Paris also started imposing restrictions on vehicles based on the number plate in 2014, but the measures in the French capital come into force only when air quality dips drastically — in some cases, only for a day. Other cities such as Bogota, Jakarta and Sao Paulo have also implemented the restriction with varying degrees of success.

But restriction based on number plates is not the only form of road-space rationing. Among the most popular is congestion pricing — paying a fee or toll if you want to drive to a congested part of the city. In European cities, it is the city centre or business districts.

Delhi, too, has been mulling congestion pricing for two-three years but the lack of one central business district has been a hurdle.

“When the government was considering odd-even in 2015, several experts told us that congestion pricing was a more effective method which also works in the long run. But when we studied it further, we realised that in a city like Delhi, where there are several congested zones, the policy will be impractical and will cause a lot of pain to residents,” said a senior government official.