Odd-even rule being violated, number all shops in 24 hrs: DDMA

After observing gross violations of the odd-even regulation and Covid-appropriate behaviour at markets and shops, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed all district magistrates to strictly implement the odd-even system by numbering shops in the next 24 hours and document the activity for evidence. It further directed the DMs to only allow only one weekly market per zone to operate at 50% capacity.

According to Covid restrictions imposed as per the Graded Response Action Plan, markets and market complexes, shops, and shops in malls are allowed open between 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis. While shops can open on alternate days depending on the shop number, only one authorised weekly market (up to the limit of 50% of allowed vendors at normal time) per day per zone under all three MCDs/ NDMC / Delhi Cantonment Board are allowed.

“It has been observed that Covid instructions/directions are not being properly followed by shops, malls and weekly markets, and shops are open without following the odd-even system. Further, it is also observed that more than one weekly market per day per zone is functioning and no information of permitted weekly markets, i.e. weekly market per day per zone, is available with the District Disaster Management Authorities and other authorities concerned for monitoring and enforcement,” said Kuldeep Singh Gangar, CEO, DDMA in the order.

The DDMA directed all 11 DMs, civic agencies concerned, and departments to carry out the exercise of numbering all shops under their jurisdiction in 24 hours. “All district magistrates shall maintain documentary evidence of the exercise of numbering in each market. Field functionaries should be instructed to monitor the same at ground level daily and ensure strict enforcement…,” read the order.

Further, the DMs have been directed to obtain a list of all permitted weekly markets in their respective jurisdiction from the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Corporations, Secretary, NDMC, and CEO, DCB, and inform the DDMA by Saturday. “All necessary actions/steps should be taken to avoid over-crowding in markets, malls, restaurants and bars, mandis, railway stations, bus stops, ISBTs etc. and for strict compliance of Covid -appropriate behaviour,” said Gangar. DDMA, Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA