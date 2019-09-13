Not needed: Gadkari on Kejriwal’s odd-even plan to check pollution

Minutes after Arvind Kejriwal announced the return of the odd-even scheme in the national capital, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Centre’s measures were sufficient to curb pollution in the next two years.

“No, I don’t think it is needed. The Ring Road we have built has significantly reduced pollution in the city and our planned schemes will free Delhi of pollution in the next two years,” Gadkari was quoted as saying by ANI.

While announcing a slew of measures to curb pollution this winters, Kejriwal said the renewal of the odd-even scheme will result in a 10-13 per cent reduction in pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in the neighboring states.

Women, however, will be exempted from the plan. The scheme will also not be implemented on weekends, the chief minister said.

“We are procuring masks on a massive scale. We will make them available to the people for free. Will start making them available in October, so that people have them before November 1 when smoke starts coming. N95 category masks are being acquired,” the Chief Minister said.