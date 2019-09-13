Odd-even, free masks: Experts meet CM Arvind Kejriwal to discuss pollution

Introduce odd-even as an emergency measure and distribute face masks on a mass scale — these were among the suggestions made to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a meeting with air pollution experts Thursday. The Delhi CM met experts from EPIC (Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago), India and WRI (World Resources Institute), as part of consultations to prepare a winter action plan for air pollution.

According to officials, the government is also planning to start a more organised and large-scale system for issuing pollution alerts. “Odd-even is an effective emergency measure and a lot of support for it has come from people. The Graded Response Action Plan has also listed it as an emergency response for ‘severe plus’ air quality. We are listening to suggestions that we are getting from people,” said a senior government official.

Dr Ken Lee, Executive Director of EPIC India, said: “The January 2016 odd-even pilot reduced particulate air pollution concentration by 14 to 16% . However, due to the possibility of compliance issues in the long-run, it is perhaps best suited as an emergency measure during winter, when vehicle emissions are especially problematic.”

Recently, the Delhi government sought feedback from the public to tackle pollution in winters. “Among the suggestions we have got is to distribute happy seeders (harvesting machines) to villagers but there are logistical issues, not limited to funding… Another major point of discussion is pollution after Diwali. Many people have asked that we monitor the situation closely to ensure that pollution levels do not skyrocket after the festival,” the official said.

Experts also recommended that while various long-term measures take time to come into effect, the use of pollution masks could be beneficial as an effective risk-mitigation measure.

“Certain types of pollution masks (N90 or N95, for example) can be effective in reducing individual exposure to outdoor air pollution. Our ongoing research, however, suggests that widespread adoption is limited by lack of information about the harmful effects of air pollution, as well as social concerns or norms that discourage usage,” Dr Lee said.

Officials also said that several anti-pollution mask manufacturers have been meeting Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot over the past few days.

For Delhi, the end of October and November are crucial as changing weather and wind patterns, and influx of pollutants generated due to crop residue burning, mean a sudden spike in pollution. While Delhi’s base pollution because of local issues such as vehicular pollution and construction dust is already high, for at least three weeks, the city is at the mercy of neighbouring states of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to control the practice of crop residue burning.

Steep fines, alternatives such as the Happy Seeder machine and awareness drives have been pushed by the Centre and states for the past three years but the practice is far from finished.