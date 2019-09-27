Odd-Even brought down air pollution: DTU study

The results of a study conducted on the impact of the odd-even scheme on Delhi’s ambient air quality by a professor at the Delhi Technological University shows that the concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 1 came down in the city during the 15-day period it was implemented.

The study was conducted during the first phase of the scheme, which was implemented between January 1 and 15 in 2016. The Delhi government has planned to implement the road space rationing scheme again between November 4 and 15 this year.

According to the study, an average reduction in PM 2.5 of 5.73% and that in PM1 of 4.70% was seen across three corridors using data from where the study was conducted.

Rajeev Kumar Mishra, assistant professor, Department of Environmental Engineering, along with his research team collected data from three traffic corridors — Pitampura (Madhuban Chowk), Panchkuian Road and Najafgarh Road. The findings of the study were published in the journal, Transportation Research.

“Real-time data of PM 2.5 and PM 1 were collected along these three corridors prior to and during implementation of odd-even driving scheme. The comparative analysis before and during the scheme revealed that the observed concentrations decreased during the days of driving scheme at the three road corridors under investigation,” the study says.