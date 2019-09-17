Odd-even based on findings from foreign countries: Plea in NGT

A petition has been filed in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the proposed implementation of the odd-even road-rationing scheme in Delhi from November 4-15, claiming that its enforcement is based on findings of “foreign countries”.

Advertising

The petition, drawn and filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, said an assessment by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) found that the ambient air quality in Delhi during the 2016 odd-even scheme had deteriorated.

“Country’s top environment pollution control boards like CPCB (and) Delhi Pollution Control Committee have unequivocally stated that odd-even policy. failed to curb the air pollution menace,” the petition said.

“Stand of Delhi government to implement odd-even policy merely on a study done by people of other countries is not only unpleasant, but also downgrades the reputation of institutes like CPCB and DPCC,” it added.

The scheme was announced a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met air pollution experts, who suggested that odd-even scheme be introduced as an emergency measure. The meeting was with experts from EPIC (Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago), India and WRI (World Resources Institute).