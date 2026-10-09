October 10 CJP protest Delhi Metro alert: 57 stations may close entry, exit gates; check full list

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to close the entry and exit gates of 57 metro stations, a move that could disrupt travel for commuters across the capital.

The proposed restrictions cover stations in northern, southern, eastern, western and central Delhi, suggesting that the police are preparing for potential crowd mobilisation from multiple parts of the city, senior police officials said.

According to a letter dated October 8, 2026, issued by the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, the proposed measures are intended to prevent large crowds from moving towards sensitive locations and to maintain law and order. The letter, addressed to the DMRC managing director, also cites concerns about possible unlawful gatherings and crowd movement in different parts of the city.

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Delhi’s metro network has around 227 stations. The 57 stations identified in the letter are spread across the capital, with police assessing the possibility that they could be used as gathering points or access routes to protest sites, officials said.

Why have 57 stations been identified?

Police are concerned that protesters could arrive from different parts of the city, assemble near station entrances and then move towards Jantar Mantar or other sensitive locations, officials said.

“There are also concerns that people might arrive early, sit outside station gates and use these locations as meeting points before proceeding to join the protest,” a senior police official said.

Closing the entry and exit gates at selected stations would restrict access to potential gathering points and make it harder for groups to assemble at strategic locations or use the metro network to coordinate their movement, the official said.

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The geographical spread of the stations suggests that the proposed security measures are not confined to the area around Jantar Mantar or central Delhi.

When will the gates be closed?

The police have asked the DMRC to close the entry and exit gates of the identified stations from 9 p.m. on October 9, with the restrictions to remain in place on October 10 until the situation normalises.

The letter asks the DMRC to issue instructions to the relevant officers and staff and take the necessary measures. Commuters should check official DMRC announcements for details of the operational arrangements, a police official said.

Which metro stations are on the list?

The 57 stations identified in the police letter are:

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Central Delhi and interchange areas: Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan), Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, R.K. Ashram Marg and Jhandewalan.

Other central and southern locations: Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, INA (both metro lines), Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Arjangarh, Sarai Kale Khan–Nizamuddin, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Kalindi Kunj and Jasola.

Eastern and central-eastern locations: Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha, Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, G.T.B. Nagar, Kanhaiya Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place and Azadpur.

Northern and northeastern locations: Adarsh Nagar, Jahangir Puri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Shalimar Bagh, Seelampur, Maujpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khazuri Khas, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini East and Rohini West.

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The list spans several parts of the city, indicating that the police are preparing for possible crowd movement along multiple routes rather than focusing solely on the protest venue.

What does this mean for commuters?

The proposed gate closures could affect passengers who use the identified stations to enter or exit the metro network. Depending on the DMRC’s operational instructions, trains could continue to pass through a station even if passengers are unable to enter or exit there. Additional service restrictions, if any, would depend on the arrangements announced by the metro operator.

The police letter specifically requests the closure of station entry and exit gates. It does not explicitly state that train services at all 57 stations will be suspended.

Passengers travelling late on October 9 or on October 10 should allow extra time, consider alternative routes and check the latest DMRC advisories before setting out.

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Those travelling to government offices, railway stations, hospitals or other essential destinations should verify their routes in advance, a police official said.