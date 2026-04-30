Obscene content played during Delhi HC proceedings: Video conferencing system likely hacked, suspect’s domain ‘traced to US’

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The Delhi Police has initiated an investigation to identify the accused after obscene content was played repeatedly during the High Court proceedings on Wednesday afternoon. It is suspected that the unidentified accused hacked the video conferencing system while carrying out the act.
Sources said that police has taken cognisance of the matter after getting a complaint from the Delhi High Court and has begun its investigation. The police are also trying to determine whether the user employed a VPN (virtual private network) while logging into the video conferencing facility.
Cyber units from the New Delhi district and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) have initiated the investigation. The teams have requested the IP logs of the unidentified user, through which their identity can be established, according to officers.
IP logs are unique numbers assigned to users for activity during specific time slots. These logs help agencies identify the service provider, which may assist in obtaining user details, officials said.
According to a source, initial findings suggest that the suspect’s domain has been traced to the United States. It was also reported that audio during the alleged hacking claimed the disruption was a “hack from the US.”
Police said that after the incident, teams from the Tilak Marg police station, IFSO, and the district cyber unit visited the court and met with the officials concerned.
When asked whether such incidents had occurred earlier, a senior police officer said that they are currently verifying this. Officers said that they are also registering a case under relevant sections.
The High Court had to turn off its video conferencing (VC) facility abruptly a little after noon on Wednesday after an unknown user logged on and played obscene content as the proceedings were underway.
Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya subsequently said that the administrative arm of the court had been asked to take action as per the available existing mechanism.
Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Chetan Sharma said that the extraordinary breach of the VC system had in fact taken place in not one, but several courts of the High Court.
The pornographic content was allegedly played multiple times during the proceedings in the court of Chief Justice Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.
The VC was shut down – but as soon as it was resumed minutes later, the same user again shared the screen playing the obscene content. This resulted in the VC facility being shut again.
When the VC was restarted, the user disrupted the proceedings for the third time, sharing the screen and playing the pornographic content. He also played an audio claiming that the disruption was a “hack from the United States”.
He also reportedly said, “Shut the meeting right now. Never turn it on again. You have been hacked.”
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