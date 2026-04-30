Obscene content played during Delhi HC proceedings: Video conferencing system likely hacked, suspect’s domain ‘traced to US’

The VC was shut down – but as soon as it was resumed minutes later, the same user again shared the screen playing the obscene content. This resulted in the VC facility being shut again.

The Delhi Police has initiated an investigation to identify the accused after obscene content was played repeatedly during the High Court proceedings on Wednesday afternoon. It is suspected that the unidentified accused hacked the video conferencing system while carrying out the act.

Sources said that police has taken cognisance of the matter after getting a complaint from the Delhi High Court and has begun its investigation. The police are also trying to determine whether the user employed a VPN (virtual private network) while logging into the video conferencing facility.

Cyber units from the New Delhi district and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) have initiated the investigation. The teams have requested the IP logs of the unidentified user, through which their identity can be established, according to officers.