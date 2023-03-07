‘For objecting to couple kissing on scooter’, gym trainer beaten to death

A 27-year-old man was beaten to death early Monday after he objected to a man and woman “doing obscene acts” and “kissing” while riding a scooter. Police said the victim, Virat Mishra, was admitted to GTB hospital after Saturday’s incident and died two days later.

The incident took place near Lajpat Rai College in Sahibabad, where Mishra worked as a gym trainer. “We received information around 1.30 pm on March 4 and arrested six people the same day,” said an officer.

The accused have been identified as Manish Kumar, Manish Yadav, Gaurav Kasana, Aakash, Pankaj and Vipul Kumar. Three are from Ghaziabad and others from Baghpat. All are aged between 20 and 22.

An officer said four of the accused are students of LR College. “The complainant, an eyewitness, told police that Mishra had an argument with Manish Kumar, who was teaching a girl to ride a scooter. Mishra told him not to indulge in obscene acts in a residential area. Kumar allegedly called three-four of his friends and they attacked Mishra with sticks and bricks,” said an officer.

The FIR has been registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (rioting), 506 (criminal Intimidation) and 149 (unlawful assembly). ACP Sahibabad Bhaskar Verma said IPC section 302 (murder) will be added.

“All six accused have been sent to jail. We are awaiting the post-mortem report,” said ACP Verma.