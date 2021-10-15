O P Jindal Global University postpones reopening after Haryana govt notification

The O P Jindal Global University (JGU) which was set to open its campus in a phased manner from October 22, Friday said it would not be doing so in light of a notification from the Haryana government.

“As you are aware, we were planning to physically reopen the University in a phased manner with effect from Friday, October 22, 2021, for which we have received a substantial response from students. However, in a notification dated Friday, October 15, 2021, the Government of Haryana extended the lockdown for fully residential Universities and directed all fully residential Universities in Haryana to conduct online classes,” JGU Registrar Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik wrote in a communication to parents and guardians Friday.

“In the light of the Haryana government’s further extension and under these circumstances, it is not feasible to physically reopen the campus. There is hardly any time left in the Fall Semester of 2021 considering our Academic Calendar and the forthcoming winter break. Therefore, we will continue with the Fall Semester 2021 coursework in an ONLINE MODE as per the schedule, which was circulated by the respective Schools and the JGU Office of Academic Planning, Coordination and

Interdisciplinarity (APCI),” he wrote.

In the communication, Patnaik said JGU hoped to open the university in February next year. “We look forward to welcoming all students back to campus during the Spring Semester in February, 2022. The classes for the Spring Semester will begin on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. We will share a detailed plan at an appropriate time,” said Patnaik.