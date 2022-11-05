Nursing student killed after truck rams into car on KMP expressway

A 26-year-old nursing student was killed while her husband suffered injuries after a truck allegedly rammed into their car near the Farrukhnagar toll plaza on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victim, Puja Kumar, and her husband Suman Sourabh were returning to their house in Palam Colony in Delhi.

In the police complaint, Sourabh, who runs an architecture consultancy firm, said: “My wife had secured admission at a private nursing college in Wazirpur, Gurgaon. We had gone to the college for some admission formalities. Later, we decided to visit Neemrana in Rajasthan… Heading back, we took the western peripheral expressway and were checking directions to go towards Dwarka. Near Farrukhnagar toll, (we were) next to a truck that was changing lanes constantly and driving rashly. The truck suddenly rammed into my car from the side…” He added that he survived as the airbags opened upon impact.

Police said the woman was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment. A police officer said, “The incident took place on the KMP expressway. The truck was changing lanes and it rammed into the car and the accused truck driver escaped from the spot. We are checking CCTV footage to trace him. No arrest has been made yet.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (death by negligence), said police.