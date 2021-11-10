Nurses go on strike at Delhi’s Hindurao Hospital over non-payment of salary

Distressed over non-payment of salaries, the nurses at Delhi’s Hindurao Hospital announced a strike for half a day from Tuesday. The protest will continue till their demands are met.

“The strike led by Nurses Welfare Association (NWA) will be held from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm every day as a mark of protest over non-payment of salary. It will continue every day till the salary is not paid,” said Indumati Jamwal, head of the NWA.

Another nurse claimed that they have not been paid for two months. “Two months salary is delayed now with no clarity on when it will come. We were left with no other option but to go on a strike. This is a never-ending problem for us now, we have a family to run too,” the nurse said.

A senior North MCD official said that the civic body is going through find crisis but their salary would be paid soon.

The North MCD employs at least 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors and 1,500 nursing officers.