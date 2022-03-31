Nurse’s gang-rape: four national-level swimmers’ arrest shocks fraternity

The four swimmers who have been taken into custody in the Bengaluru gang-rape incident had taken part in multiple state and national-level competitions and were in Karnataka’s capital for training purposes, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru police arrested Dev Saroha, Rajath, Shiv Rana and Yogesh Kumar for their alleged involvement in gang-rape of a nurse.

Rana and Rajath, it is learnt, have represented Haryana at the national level. The duo, according to swimming federation officials, took part in the national championships last October. “They were among the better swimmers we had,” an official said. “Both had won medals at the state level, which saw them make the team for the nationals.”

With several pools across Delhi and Haryana not in operation during the winter, Rana and Rajath had moved to Bengaluru to continue training, the official said.

Saroha and Kumar, too, joined them and the swimmers were undergoing coaching certification courses. “There are plenty of job opportunities for certified coaches during the summer at private and public pools. So they were looking to get their coaching licences,” the official said.

Claiming that his son is innocent, Sushil Saroha said Dev had travelled to Bengaluru to prepare to “serve his country”.

Sushil, a head constable with Delhi Police, said: “My son is innocent. I spoke with him on Tuesday night. He had gone to Bengaluru last week for training and was staying in a flat with his friends. He is a swimmer and was preparing to serve the country. I am going to Bengaluru to be with him.”

The incident has left the swimming fraternity shocked. The quartet was well known on the domestic circuit and had trained and competed at facilities across the country, according to their peers.

“They were all multiple-times national and state champions and very talented swimmers. They all started when they were about five years old. Two of them were under me during a junior Haryana state camp. They must have been 10 or 12 then. The whole swimming fraternity is shocked. They deserve to be punished,” a senior Haryana state coach said, not willing to name the two swimmers he had coached.

Another former national champion, who quit the sport in 2017, said he first saw Yogesh as a five-year-old. “Yogesh was named the best swimmer (in the state-level competition) just recently. All of them were immensely talented but what they have done is revolting. I don’t even want to mention their names,” he said.

The former swimmer said: “They have tarnished the image of the sport. When I saw today’s headlines — ‘four swimmers arrested for gang rape’ — I could not believe it. Recently, wrestling was in the news for bad reasons, now swimming.”