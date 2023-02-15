Nurses’ body requests health department to appoint more hands in Delhi govt hospitals

The Delhi Nursing Federation has written to the secretary of the state government’s Health and Family Welfare Department requesting to create new posts for nurses to ensure the smooth functioning of government hospitals.

The letter said that at present all the Delhi government hospitals are running with only 30 per cent of the total required nurses as per Staff Inspection Unit (SIU) norms. Hence the nurses’ body demanded the implementation of SIU norms to create new posts so that the patients receive better care and hospitals function smoothly.

The letter written by Liladhar Ramchandani, secretary-general of the Delhi Nursing Federation, said that in November 2022 directions were issued to medical directors and medical superintendents of hospitals to assess the requirement of nurses, paramedical and medical cadre officers in their hospital as per the norms but unfortunately no action was taken later.

“It is obvious to mention here that patient care is adversely affected due to this acute shortage. Nurses in Hospitals of the Government of National Capital of Delhi (GNCTD) are overworked and not even getting their due weekly leaves and offs,” the letter said.

The federation has raised the issues of a shortage of nurses in new hospitals, and those hospitals where the expansion of beds and services is taking place and also to fill up the posts which have fallen vacant due to promotion.

“Indira Gandhi Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, and Burari Hospital are resuming their routine OPD and ID services which are not possible to deal with diverted nurses who were transferred to deal with pandemic situations. Therefore, it is requested to create new posts of the entire nursing cadre as per SIU norms for the smooth functioning of all these hospitals and effective patient care,” the letter added.

The nurses also requested the Delhi government to look into 10 major hospitals where functional bed strengths are much higher than the sanctioned beds and requested to conduct an inquiry to ensure if necessary approval was taken for increasing bed strength and purchase of medical equipment in the ward and ICU.

“Does adequate manpower was recruited to start expansion of these services? Why these services are being started in so hurry that administration is disturbing existing hospital services by shifting the manpower?” the letter stated.