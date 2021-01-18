Nurses across MCD hospitals continue strike

The North MCD employs at least 1,500 nursing officers, who have also joined the strike as their salaries have been delayed. (Source: ANI)

At a time when health workers across the capital are being vaccinated against Covid-19, nurses at civic body hospitals have been on strike for over a week over non-payment of salary for the last 4-5 months.

Nurses at Hindu Rao hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine have been protesting since January 7, while nurses at Kasturba hospital have been on strike for the last three days. Nurses at Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital are likely to join from Monday, said Indu Jamwal, convenor of the Federation of MCD Unions.

The North MCD employs at least 1,500 nursing officers, who have also joined the strike as their salaries have been delayed.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Saturday that as corporation employees were on strike, it wouldn’t be advisable to rope them in for the vaccination process. He said that these facilities could be utilised in the second phase.

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash hit back saying the Delhi government had deliberately not included these hospitals as they don’t want to given credit to MCDs, even though civic staff have been on the frontlines — involved in sanitisation and distributing ration — since Covid broke out.