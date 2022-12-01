Nursery admissions kick off in Delhi: Here’s the criteria for various private schools

Applications to entry-level admission — in nursery, KG or class I as the case may be — in Delhi’s private schools began Thursday with schools having released their application.

Guardians will have till December 23 to submit the forms, and the first list of selected children will be released on January 20.

Schools have uploaded their respective admission criteria to their websites, and like the previous years, proximity to schools carries the greatest weightage to determine a child’s eligibility.

In most schools, about 50% of seats in their entry-level classes are open for admission through this system. A total of 25% of seats are mandatorily reserved for EWS/DG and Children with Special Needs (CWSN), and many have reserved 20% of seats under the ‘Management Quota’ — which is filled according to the school’s discretion. In many schools, 5% is reserved for staff wards.

While the ‘distance criteria’ carries the highest weightage in most schools, it varies both in the way that it is measured, and in the number of points allotted in different schools. For admissions to junior schools of DPS RK Puram, there are a total of 50 points determined by distance from schools.

There are 50 points for children who reside within a 6-km radius of the school, 40 for those residing between 6.1-8 km, 30 for 8.1-15 km, and 20 for those for 15.1-20 km. Bluebells School International has 50 points for those whose addresses are along the junior school’s existing bus routes.

The Heritage School Rohini has mapped out a list of localities located within an 8-km radius, and will allot 80 points to those residing in these. Those residing more than 8 kilometres away will be given 70 points.

Almost all schools have additional points for children who have a sibling already studying there and those who have a parent who is an alum.

In Springdales School Pusa Road, those whose parents were in the school for 11 years and above and have a character certificate will get 26 points, those who had been part of the school for 5-10 years will get 16 points, and those who were there for less than 5 years and are a part of the alumni association will get 11 points.

Several other schools have additional criteria that they have been given the freedom to choose — Ahlcon Public School has 5 points for children of a single parent, a first child or girl child; Mother’s International School has 10 points for girl children.

Some schools have a large number of different criteria for points — beyond distance, siblings and alumni parents, Vasant Valley School has one point per parent with state-level, two for national-level and three for international-level achievements or contributions in the fields of sport, social service, arts and academia.