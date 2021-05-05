Nurse stole injections from the dead, say Delhi police

Police have also arrested three associates of the nurse and recovered seven vials of the drug, which is being used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

A 24-year-old contractual nurse at Moolchand Hospital was arrested for allegedly stealing Remdesivir injections from patients who died at their hospital during treatment and giving them to her friend, who was selling them at a higher price. Police have also arrested three associates of the nurse and recovered seven vials of the drug, which is being used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Additional DCP (Northwest) Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said, “We have arrested the accused, Lalitesh Chayhan, a contractual nurse at Moolchand Hospital, her friend Shubham Patnaik, who has completed his nursing attendant course, his associates Vishal Kashyap, and Vipul Verma, who are record clerks on contract basis at IHBAS.”

A tip-off was received that Vipul was illegally selling remdesivir vials and he would come to Pitampura to deliver it after striking a deal with relatives of a Covid patient.

“Police laid a trap and arrested him on Monday evening. Two remdesivir injections were recovered from him,” an officer said, adding that on his information, the other accused were also arrested.