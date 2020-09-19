Nurse ‘held captive’ after newborn dies near hospital

The newborn was shifted to Safdarjung from MMM hospital

A 20-year-old nurse working at the Delhi government’s Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya (MMM) hospital was allegedly held captive for three hours after a premature newborn died due to alleged unavailability of a ventilator.

No police complaint has been filed in the matter as DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya claimed that the nurse told them she was not held captive. The nurse, however, told The Indian Express that she was held captive by the newborn’s family. She said she didn’t file a complaint as she was scared and wanted to get out as soon as possible.

The baby was born around 5 pm on Thursday and was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital after the infant’s condition turned critical and there was no ventilators available at MMM hospital.

According to the doctors, the family was informed about the unavailability of ICU facilities at the hospital before carrying out the procedure. However, the family insisted on carrying out the delivery. “The newborn weighed around 1 kg at the time of birth and required ventilator support. Since we did not have ventilators, the baby was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. A team comprising a doctor and a nurse from our hospital went along with the family, but unfortunately, the baby died before getting admitted at Safdarjung. At the hospital, the attendants beat up the doctor after which he fled, and the family took the nurse hostage in the hospital premises,” said M S Madhav, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of MMM Hospital.

The nurse was released around three hours later, after police arrived at the spot. “A few minutes after we reached the hospital, the family members of the infant caught the doctor’s collar, due to which he fled. I was left alone and held captive by the family,” said Anuradha, the nurse who accompanied the family.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said, “There were complications after the delivery and the doctor and a nurse accompanied the family to Safdarjung hospital… After the baby died, the family held our nurse captive.”

Arya said, “We received two PCR calls — the first call from Sartaj Ali alleging poor medical treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, and a second from Dr Madhav saying that a doctor and a nurse from his hospital are being kept hostage by someone. Our team reached Safdarjung hospital and found that Ali’s newborn was brought dead to the hospital… During the enquiry, the nurse from MMM told us that she and the doctor were not kept hostage.”

