Nupur weeps,no trial date so far

Dentist Nupur Talwar,who is facing trial along with husband Rajesh for the 2008 murder of their daughter Arushi and domestic help Hemraj,wept in the special CBI court in Ghaziabad on Thursday after it deferred until May 9 a decision on sending the case to a court for trial.

As Nupur broke down,husband Rajesh,who was present in court,consoled her: Dont cry,we will take care… She has been in Dasna Jail since Monday when her plea for interim bail was rejected. A decision to commit the case and send it to a court was expected on Thursday.

The Talwar counsel told the court that there were deficiencies in case documents provided to the defence by the CBI and sought court directions to the probe agency.

After listening to lawyers of the two sides for 10 minutes,Special Judicial Magistrate Priti Singh directed the CBI to either provide the documents or file a reply if information could not be furnished.

SJM Singh told the CBI to reply to the defence plea on May 9 during which she may also decide on committing the case to a court for trial.

Later,officials of the CBI said there were a lot of documents that the defence counsel had asked for and some of the items sought could not be given.

At this stage,we will have to look through the documents that they have asked for. But they have also asked for the case files which is in CD form. This will not be given,only the court has the authority to demand it from us. All the documents we can provide will be given. For the rest,we will file a detailed reply, an official said.

A review petition against the summons to Nupur is likely to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday.

Meanwhile,Nupur has sent notice to the CBI that she would be filing a bail petition in the Allahabad High Court. The move comes a day after the sessions court in Ghaziabad rejected her plea for regular bail.

Anurag Khanna,counsel for CBI in the Allahabad High Court,said: We have received notice from Nupur Talwar through her counsel. The bail plea may now be filed on any day after May 13,as per rules.

According to Allahabad High Court rules,anybody seeking bail has to inform the prosecuting agency through a notice that a petition in this regard is going to be filed.

The petitioner may file the bail plea after 10 days from the date of sending notice to the prosecuting agency,which is the CBI in this case, Khanna said,adding that this gives time to the prosecuting agency to prepare its reply.

