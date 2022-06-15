Nupur Sharma’s Prophet remarks: 72-year-old held for mobilising crowd for Jama Masjid protest

Days after a brief protest was held at Jama Masjid in New Delhi against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged remarks about Prophet Muhammed, the Delhi Police arrested a 72-year-old man for allegedly mobilising the crowd and promoting enmity between different groups. Initial investigation has revealed that the accused identified as Anwaruddin was earlier arrested in a rioting case.

DCP (Central district) Shweta Chauhan said they have arrested Anwaruddin, a resident of Jama Masjid, and he has a motor workshop. “Earlier, we had arrested two men – Mohd Nadeem, 43, and Faheem Khan, 37 – and also added Section 153A (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the existing First Information Report (FIR) against the protesters. Hunt is on for other accused,” she said.

Last Friday, a group of over 300 men staged a protest following Friday prayers demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma. The Delhi Police had earlier said the protest was held without their permission and the men were removed later.

The police, during investigation, have found that people were mobilised through WhatsApp groups. “The central district police have got vital details about these groups and are gathering more details,” said a senior police officer.

Chauhan had said, “About 1,500 people had gathered for Friday namaz, after which 150 of them began protesting with placards. The number then grew to 300. Police peacefully controlled the crowd in 10-15 minutes. Since the protest took place without permission, we will take action against some persons who were identified. The way people gathered after namaz, with banners and placards, suggests that it was planned”.