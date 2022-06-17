Delhi Police arrests Bhim Sena chief for threatening Nupur Sharma

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Bhim Sena chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar for allegedly issuing derogatory remarks and calling for violence against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged remarks on the Prophet.

The Special Cell’s Cyber Cell unit arrested Tanwar from his residence on Thursday. This comes days after Gurgaon Police booked Tanwar under sections of promoting enmity between different groups, abetment, intentional insult and criminal intimidation. The complaint was lodged by BJP Youth Wing president Sarvapriya Tyagi.

In a Facebook video, Tanwar announced a bounty of Rs 1 crores on Sharma and also made threatening remarks, police said.

A senior police officer from the Cyber Cell said, “We took cognisance of the video. The man is heard making life-threatening remarks and is trying to spread hatred. We arrested Tanwar from Gurgaon. He has been booked under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insult modesty of a woman) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups)”

Police said Tanwar has allegedly issued death threats and announced bounties earlier too. He is being questioned by the cyber cell team.