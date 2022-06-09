Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal and Saba Naqvi named in Delhi Police FIRs

Stating that their social media posts could lead to differences between two communities and hurt religious sentiments, the Delhi Police Special Cell Wednesday registered an FIR against eight persons, including Naveen Kumar Jindal, the expelled head of Delhi BJP’s media unit, journalist Saba Naqvi, Hindu Mahasabha office bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey, Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan and Peace Party chief spokesperson Shadab Chauhan. A second FIR was registered under similar sections against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and other social media users, police said.

A senior police officer said their Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit had been monitoring their posts, and found alleged objectionable remarks related to religion. “We have lodged an FIR under several IPC sections against those who were spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquility,” said DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra.

“This FIR against multiple individuals cut across religions and will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest on the cyber space and have ramifications on the physical space, thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country,” said Malhotra.

Others named in the FIR are Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari and Anil Kumar Meena.

Police said Maulana Mufti Nadeem is from Rajasthan’s Bundi and featured in a viral video where he can purportedly be heard threatening violence against those who will speak against the Prophet.

Recently, the Aligarh police too had lodged an FIR against Hindu Mahasabha office bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Friday namaz on social media. The 41-year-old national secretary of Hindu Mahasabha was also arrested in 2019 along with her husband and national spokesperson of Hindu Mahasabha, Ashok Pandey, for allegedly recreating the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.