Amid death threats over Prophet row, suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gets gun licence

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended from her party over her comments on Prophet Mohammed, has been given a gun licence by the Delhi Police.

Police officials said she was receiving death threats and applied for the licence some time back. It has now been granted.

In May last year, Sharma was booked by the Mumbai and Hyderabad police for inciting hatred between communities and insulting religious sentiments after a video of her comments on the Prophet Mohammed made during a news debate went viral. BJP had also suspended another spokesperson, Naveen Kumar Jindal, from the party over the controversial comments.

Later, Sharma filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell unit of the Delhi Police alleging she was receiving death threats and there was “targeted hatred” towards her, the police said. An FIR was lodged the next day with the Special Cell under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman).

During the course of the investigation, Sharma filed another complaint alleging that a group of people was promoting enmity/hatred on social media over the incident.

The Delhi Police provided security cover for Sharma and her family in June. Officers said that Sharma informed the cops that she had received threats on several occasions and that she and her family were being harassed over her remarks.

The Delhi Police had also arrested Bhim Sena Chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar for allegedly issuing derogatory remarks and calling for violence against Sharma.

Police said she moved a plea before the Licensing Unit of the Delhi Police requesting for an arms licence as her life is in danger. She alleged that she and her family members have received several death threats in the past months and she needs a personal gun for self-defense.

“We usually check the plea, see the criminal records of the applicant and check the background. Once everything is done, we check the threats and then issue the licence. For now, she is allowed to carry one gun for her safety” said an officer.